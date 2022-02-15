Gupshup acquires Knowlarity to strengthen business customer engagement in Nigeria

Gupshup, a global conversational messaging platform has announced the acquisition of Knowlarity to strengthen engagement between businesses and their customers.

Knowlarity is a global leader in cloud communication, which offers cloud telephony, contact centre automation, AI-powered voice assistants and speech analytics solutions to more than 6,000 customers across 65 countries.

Beerud Sheth, the founder of Gupshup, who was virtually in attendance during a press briefing to announce the acquisition noted that the platform will enable businesses in Nigeria to establish a private conversation with their customers while disclosing that the acquisition complements Gupshups industry-leading conversational messaging suite which equips them as leader in Voice and video communications.

According to the company, the platform has Rich Communication Service (RCS) which includes Chabot that operates through apps like WhatsApp to different enterprises in the country and was established through Gupshup subsidiary, Dotgo.

Dotgo, a Gupshup company is a global leader in RCS and other business messaging solutions which provides the Dotgo Bot Store, world’s first and largest directory of RCS and WhatsApp Bots which enables mobile operators to make RCS business messaging a reality, and help brands to incorporate OTT business messaging into their DNA.

“As business-to-consumer engagement becomes conversational, Gupshup is busy enabling more ways for businesses to deliver rich experiences. With the addition of Knowlarity’s products, businesses will now be able to build seamless conversational experiences across both messaging and voice channels,” Beerud said.

Read also: DEEL lists Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya as top countries hiring in Africa

However, Beerud stated that Gupshup has over 39,000 customers using the platform with more than seven billion messages passing on the platform monthly while noting that it will assist businesses in Nigeria to have proper engagements with their business associates and customers.

Inderpal Singh, Dotgo CEO, while speaking about the platform disclosed that RCS is the next generation messages which suit the standard for 5G but also work in 3G and 4G.

He explains that RCS business messaging is growing rapidly as it is available in all carriers in Nigeria with Dotgo providing operational services.

Babafemi Fawole, country manager at Gupshup, explains that the platform will enable businesses to know more about their customers and customers knowing more about the business too.

Yatish Mehrotra, Knowlarity CEO, expressed delight in the acquisition as he explained that it will bring richer experience to both existing and future customers.

“This will lead to richer experiences for our existing and future customers along with product enrichment and significant geographic expansion opportunities. Our customer-centric, innovation-focused cultures are perfectly aligned and we see significant synergies and new products emerging from the combination of two great teams,” Yatish said.