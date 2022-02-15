DEEL lists Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya as top countries hiring in Africa

Deel, a leading global compliance and payroll solution provider, has listed Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya as top countries in Africa where hiring is growing.

Deel, which specialises in aiding Human Resources (HR) businesses and changing the unemployment narrative, said in its recent report that almost 10 percent of payroll withdrawals from contracts in Africa are in cryptocurrency.

According to Deel’s new report, the growth rate of hiring in the African region has increased tremendously as the number of companies hiring in the region has now risen to over 800 percent year-on-year (YoY), which is more than double the hiring rate for countries outside the continent.

It also stated that the number of contracts for job titles such as Software Engineer in Africa grew almost five times year-on-year.

Citing instances of the growth rate of hiring in other parts of the world, Deel’s report, which focused on tech and remote work, stated that the growth rate of hiring across Latin America for positions like Software Engineer and Account Executive increased by 286 percent in the second half of 2021.

In the Asia Pacific continent, the growth rate of hiring stood 227 percent between July 2021 and December 2021 while the growth rate of hiring in the North America region stood at 208 percent.

The report further noted that most of the new hires were located in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, but competitive wages are also making companies take a closer look at Peru, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic.

Deel however said that it now has enough data from over 100,000 workers’ contracts to start looking at trends in global hiring, adding that it is particularly fascinated about Africa and the tech hiring boom in the region.

The report also pointed out that in the past six months, the number of contractors using Deel in Africa has doubled.

Deel is a company that has developed technology that offers unmatched payroll, HR, compliance, perks, benefits, and other capabilities needed to hire and manage a global team.

Using a tech-enabled self-service process, Deel’s customers can hire independent contractors and full-time employees in over 150 countries, compliantly and in minutes.

With more than 250 legal, accounting, mobility, and tax experts as partners, Deel enables businesses to create, sign and send compliant localised contracts from a library of templates and pay teams in more than 120 currencies with just a click.

Founded in 2019 by Alex Bouaziz and Shuo Wang, DEEL is a fully distributed company with employees based worldwide.