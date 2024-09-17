Guinness to sell 58.02% equity stake at N81.60 per share

Guinness Nigeria Plc has gotten the approval of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for the brewer’s block divestment of 1.270billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at a premium price of N81.60 per share. The deal is valued at N103billion.

Guinness Nigeria, listed on the beverages – Brewers/Distillers subsector of the Consumer Goods sector of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has 2.190billion shares outstanding each valued at N 63.5 as at September 17, and its market capitalisation at N139.089billion.

According to the NGX Regulation Limited in its X-Compliance Report for September 13, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited is the stockbroker for the block divestment which the NGX approved on September 6.

The X-Compliance Report is a transparency initiative of NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) designed to maintain market integrity and protect investors by providing compliance related information on all listed companies.

The report also revealed that the Guinness Nigeria Plc shares are being sold to NSeven Nigeria Limited, which represent 58.02 percent of the issued shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc held by Guinness Overseas Limited and Atalantaf Limited.

In June, Guiness Nigeria Plc said Tolaram, a Singapore-based holding company is set to spend about N103billion ($70million) to acquire Diageo’s 58.02 percent shareholding in Guinness Nigeria following the signing of the terms of agreement by parties to the deal.

The Register of Members shows that the following shareholders held 5 percent and above of the issued share capital: Guinness Overseas Limited (a subsidiary of Diageo plc) with 1,099,230,804 ordinary shares (2022: 1,099,230,804 ordinary shares) constituting 50.18percent shareholding (2022: 50.18percent shareholding); Atalantaf Limited (a subsidiary of Diageo plc) with 171,712,564 ordinary shares (2022: 171,712,564 ordinary shares) constituting 7.84percent shareholding (2022: 7.84percent shareholding).

Also, Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited owns 140,075,979 ordinary shares in Guinness Nigeria (2022: 136,610,979 ordinary shares) constituting 6.40percent shareholding (2022: 6.24percent shareholding); and Mutima Opportunity Fund LP with 122,857,111 ordinary shares (2022: 112,502,111 ordinary shares) constituting 5.61percent shareholding (2022: 5.14percent shareholding).

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).