Stock market rises by 0.23% as trading week opens

Nigeria’s equities market opened the holiday-shortened trading week in green as investors bought banking and consumer goods stocks despite record profit taking in insurance, industrial, oil & gas stocks.

“Looking forward, the equities market is expected to retain its buy interest as investors cherry-pick undervalued stocks. However, given the sentiment that rates might have peaked in the fixed income and money markets and investors locking in on current rates, we expect some bearish undertone to persist in the equities market,” according to United Capital research analysts.

The analysts said the bulls “will remain incentivised to persist in bargain hunting, given the tremendous mid-long-term opportunities in the equities market. Fund managers and businesses may begin to entertain mid-long-term (≥6 months) investment objectives, cherry-picking only sound equities with strong fundamentals and ongoing corporate actions. This strategy will maximise market opportunities, thereby optimising portfolio returns”.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation appreciated by 0.23 percent and N131billion from preceding day’s 97,456.62 points and N56.002 trillion respectively to 97,685.63 points and N56.133 trillion. The market’s year-to-date (YtD) return rose to 30.64 percent.

According to Meristem research analysts, “While we expect subdued participation in the Nigerian equities market this week, we anticipate that buying activity will outweigh profit-taking. Our outlook is hinged on the belief that no major negative catalysts are expected to shift market direction this week. We anticipate that investors will continue selective buying, seeking opportunities across various sectors.

“Additionally, macroeconomic developments and corporate actions from companies could stimulate moderate buying interest in the market. We also do not foresee a significant shift towards the fixed-income market as yields have started to stabilize. However, we acknowledge the potential for profit-taking as short-term investors may look to capitalize on recent gains. Overall, we expect the market to close in the green zone this week,” Meristem analysts said.

