Grooming Centre wins Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs award

Grooming Centre, a microfinance institution dedicated to empowering Small and Medium Enterprises, (SMEs), has received ‘Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs’ award at the prestigious 2023 Global SME Finance Awards.

Organised by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and the SME Finance Forum, the Global SME Finance Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in delivering exceptional financial products and services to SME clients.

Godwin Nwabunka, chief executive officer of Grooming Centre, while speaking on the recognition said, “We are immensely honoured to receive this honourable mention at the 2023 Global SME Finance Awards.

“At Grooming Centre, we are committed to creating opportunities for all, and this recognition reaffirms our dedication to supporting women entrepreneurs on their path to success. We will continue to innovate and provide tailored financial solutions that empower SMEs and foster economic growth,” Nwabunka said.

Endorsed by the G20’s Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the Global SME Finance Awards honour financial institutions and fintech companies that have demonstrated remarkable dedication to SMEs.

Launched in 2018 and now in its sixth year, the Global SME Finance Awards capture the effective and successful practices of financiers, honouring the innovative products and services for SME clients that have achieved impressive results in expanding finance and services to SMEs, and the institutions that undertake those efforts.

Grooming Centre’s recognition in the ‘Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs’ category underscores the institution’s unwavering commitment to fostering gender-inclusive financial services.

This accolade acknowledges the significant impact of Grooming Centre’s SME Loan product, which empowers women entrepreneurs by providing access to credit facilities up to N10 million, at one of the best interest rates in the industry.

This product offers flexible repayment options, allowing entrepreneurs to make equal monthly instalments over a maximum 12-month loan term, reducing financial stress and enabling business growth.

Established in December 2006 as a Non-Governmental Organisation, Grooming Centre provides financial and non-financial services for SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs in Nigeria. The Centre operates as a membership organisation and is committed to providing tailor-made solutions to the doorsteps of its members.