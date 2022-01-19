Great Nigeria Insurance strategies for growth in 2022

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc (GNI), a composite underwriting firm with over 60 years’ experience in the Nigerian insurance market has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable initiatives geared at greater performance and profitability in 2022.

During its 2022 annual thanksgiving and praise offerings, the company made fresh commitments towards improving the organization’s performance and greater value creation for its stakeholders.

The company’s performance and challenges faced in 2021 formed part of the highlights of the session, with a critical and holistic analysis of the operating environment.

Cecilia O. Osipitan, managing director/CEO of GNI in her New Year address appreciated all members of staff for their dedication to duty and performance in the past year, urging members of management to bring to fore an unrelenting commitment and dedication in ensuring that the targets set for 2022 are met and surpassed.

While addressing the workforce she appealed to them not to relent in their quest of making the GNI Plc brand the most preferred and patronized brand in the insurance industry in Nigeria. She urged everyone to prioritize accomplishment as the watchword for the organization’s operations in 2022.

She also announced the result of the half-year appraisal exercise, which according to her is in tune with the organization’s resolve to always recognize and reward outstanding performance.

The details of the appraisal exercise showed that sixteen employees were elevated in different cadres of the organization to higher positions of responsibility, while thirteen members of staff received their employment confirmation owing to satisfactory performance during their probationary period.

In her words, Cecilia said, “our greatest asset is the Human Capital which we have recognized as the key success factor in the organizational growth and survival, hence we will keep motivating our employees through a continuous reward process so that they can perform at their optimal level at all times”.

In the statement made available to the media, the organization’s theme of the year was ‘2022 Our Year of Phenomenal Growth and Profitability’, which espoused on the need to consolidate on the gains of the past years while also re-strategizing on how to make the business more profitable, whilst providing customer-focused solutions to the insuring public in the new year.

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc has continuously demonstrated commitment to maintaining a leading position in the insurance industry in Nigeria with its branch network spread strategically across the country.