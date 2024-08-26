Grand Oak upgrades drink brand to curb counterfeiting, boost consumer appeal

GrandOak Limited has unveiled a significant refresh of its premium Schnapps brand in a major relaunch effort with new packaging and updated product information designed to resonate with its broader and more dynamic audience and check counterfeiting.

Companies have over time struggled with the menace of counterfeiting which has eroded their profits. But as festivities approach, Grand Oak is assuring consumers of authentic and original brands as the company repackages the product to check for counterfeiting.

Recall that for over six decades, Seaman’s Schnapps has been a foremost symbol of tradition and cultural heritage in Nigeria popularly known as the Original Prayer drink for events, traditions and festivals.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new look packaged Seaman’s in Lagos, Wale Majolagbe, Group Executive Director, Lexcel said ” Seaman’s Schnapps has over the years earned a revered place in the hearts of Nigerians by providing a consistent premium taste while still standing as a custodian of tradition and celebrations across the land”

Majolagbe disclosed that the on- ongoing challenges of maintaining category trust amidst the threat of product adulteration have driven Seaman’s Schnapps to take a new bold step in re-enforcing its brand credentials and leadership.