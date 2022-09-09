Grand Oak recognises trade partners, consolidates sales strategies

Grand Oak Limited, foremost marketer and exporter of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, has recognised a key group of its stakeholders, the company’s distributors while holding a capacity development and team bonding for them at its annual distributors conference held recently in Lagos.

The annual conference, which brought together distributors from across different regions in the country, was part of its activities to appreciate distributors for their cooperation and contribution to the successes witnessed in the previous financial year, as well as engage on new sales objectives and activities planned for the year. It also reiterated its commitment to deliver products of the highest quality to distributors.

The Group Executive Director, Adekunle Rosiji, recognised the support of the GOL distributors, as well as the Sales and Marketing team of the company. While reiterating the company’s dedication to growing with its distributors in Nigeria and strengthening their sales network, he said, “Our distributors have been instrumental to our success as a company.

“This event is always an opportunity to celebrate loyalty, tenacity, resilience, in an ambient environment. Most importantly, it allows us to share knowledge about the market and navigate its challenges, as we reveal plans for the realization of our collective objectives. Upon the conclusion of this conference, I am confident that our team and partners would work progressively to deliver a successful financial year.”

Unveiling the theme of the 2022 conference tagged, “Be the Grand Oak”, the Executive Director, Operations and Finance, Wale Majolagbe called on distributors to embody the attributes of the grand oak tree in their respective businesses, which will guarantee business longevity and continuity. “Just like the Oak tree has inspired and governed our operations since founding, it is our hope that our distributors will aspire to these same ideals across their respective businesses.”

Director of Marketing and Innovation, Obi Ike described the relationship between the company and distributors as friendly and mutually beneficial. “Our distributors are the best. We meet with them, talk to them, and listen to them about our business and insights for growth. During our discussions, we deliberate the requirements for transitioning their businesses into gross revenue-generating models. Through these discussions, we build trust in Grand Oak Limited; ensure our distributors can achieve greater sales results; and establish lifelong partnerships.” He further elaborated on the unique features of the Oak tree and its significance to the organization and its distributors, charging all to live by its unique attributes – resilience, versatility, purpose, wisdom, unity and honour, which have governed Grand Oak Limited’s operations and shaped its culture over the years.

During this year’s conference, key activities included a review of the past year, a grand unveil of the award categories for 2021 performance, recognition of key performers from the previous year, by region, knowledge-sharing sessions, feedback sessions and a host of other brand-focused activities.

A key distributor, Morenike A. Williams of Mokeb Ventures, Lagos was grateful to Grand Oak Limited’s leadership team and the company’s support, said doing business with the company assures her of moving sales and profit.

National Sales Manager, Olubusuyi Olofin, said, “We owe a lot to our regional distributors who have been strong pillars of support, complementing our sales efforts. During the pandemic, the industry was tested. Our distributors stayed strong, giving us more reason to keep at what we do – pouring brilliant African spirits into the world.