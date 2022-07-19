Gokada appoints Oni as CEO, Omotosho as COO

Gokada, Nigeria’s leading logistics firm has announced the appointment of Olutosin Oni as its new chief executive officer, and Oluwaseun Omotosho as the chief operating officer.

The appointments were disclosed in a statement made available to BusinessDay. This comes after the logistics company announced that it partnered with Octamile to provide digital insurance to protect their pilots, merchants, and customers.

“After almost 5 fantastic years at EchoVC investing in tech and tech-enabled businesses across Africa, I am excited to join Gokada as CEO,” Olutosin Oni, said while giving his remark on his recent appointment as the CEO at Gokada.

“I am eager to work with the board and team of Gokada to build Africa’s premier last-mile solutions provider, starting in Lagos, Nigeria.”

Before joining Gokada, Oni worked with EchoVC Partners, a venture capital firm investing in tech and tech-enabled businesses.

Oni is also an entrepreneur and has co-founded several startups including a fintech company and also a financial advisory firm.

He previously worked as an investment banker in Lagos with some companies including FBN Capital, BGL and UBA Capital.

He graduated from Imperial College, London with an MSc in Computing Science and a MEng in Chemical Engineering.

He brings to Gokada over 20 years of professional experience with 8 years at a senior executive level.

Oluwaseun Omotosho remarked that his focus in this role will be “to relentlessly focus on building the Gokada brand, making it the one-stop logistics solution in Nigeria by offering convenience to customers and creating an ecosystem of quality services at affordable prices.”

“As Gokada moves into a new phase of growth, we will consolidate the gains we’ve made so far and in addition, focus on the strategic levers to drive the success of the business and add value to our customers and riders,” Omotosho said.

Omotosho who steps up as the COO was previously the head of operations at Gokada. Before Omotosho’s role at Gokada, he worked at Cars45 as the General Manager, Sales and Retail Operations for Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya.

His over 15 years of experience spans a variety of sectors including real estate, banking, IT, engineering manufacturing, automobile and telecommunications. He holds an MBA from the University of Salford and an MSc in Finance & Management from the University of Central Lancashire.

These appointments mark a new phase of growth for Gokada, emphasized by two key themes: the focus on innovation in the market for ultra-reliable last-mile delivery solutions, and the ability to create an ecosystem to improve the quality of life for our customers.