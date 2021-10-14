GloTV’s unlimited family content winning over TV audience

Globacom’s television content streaming service, GloTV, which was recently rolled out, is fast becoming one of the audience favourites as more and more subscribers are signing up for the service, the telecom company behind the initiative said.

The fast-growing interest appears to be stimulated by the bouquet of family-friendly entertainment content including hundreds of live programs, music, documentary, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle, kiddies interest channels, among others.

Explaining the offerings on GloTV, the company said the flagship children’s channel on the platform, Lollykids, is an international channel that showcases talented children from around the world from schools, children academies and theatres. The channel provides healthy entertainment and robust education to children of all ages.

Read also: ‘Workplace culture determines employee behaviour and productivity’

Young adults are equally served on GloTv with the captivating content on Trace Urban, which is an exclusive mix of the best international hits and artists, with a focus on urban music like Rhythm & Blues, Hip Hop, electro-pop and dance-pop.

Movie lovers in the family are fully catered for on the African Movie Channel Series and Zee Cinema brings a long list of entertaining movies from 14 countries on the continent as well as, Hindi movie content.

Similarly, the Football TV channel brings the latest news about the best European championships, various documentaries about famous football players, coaches and clubs; football pro tips and helpful skills to become better players, while subscribers who are news lovers and want to follow international news as it breaks can catch up with news-on-the-go channels including Aljazeera and France24.

GloTV service is available on Android, IOS apps and Web platforms and is powered by the reliable Glo 4G technology which guarantees a pleasant streaming experience via desktop and mobile handheld devices.