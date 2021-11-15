Global jackpot games, MegaMillions Lottery launches in Nigeria

Foremost global jackpot lottery, MegaMillions has entered the Nigerian market to drive access to the world’s most popular lottery games, ushering in an incredible opportunity for millions of Nigerians to participate and win millions of naira in cash rewards.

With the launch, Nigerians will now be able to play several global international lottery games including the popular US Powerball, Australia Powerball, US MegaMillions, SuperEnalotto, Euromillions, EuroJackpot, Spanish La Primitiva.

MegaMillions Naija operates a unique model, which allows Nigerian adults (from 18 years) to enter for a chance of winning any of the leading global lotteries, by purchasing a ticket in a major overseas lottery, claiming any prize won from an overseas ticket and paying the winner the Naira equivalent.

At the launch unveiling in Lagos recently, Okwy Okeke, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of International Gaming & Entertainment Limited, the promoters of MegaMillions Naija, said: “This is the next biggest thing in Nigeria. We are just being modest, this should be ‘Megabillions’ Nigeria”.

“We are bringing something that has never happened before and we are happy to bring MegaMillions to Nigeria. Our target is to provide life-changing opportunities for millions of Nigerians, who otherwise would never have travelled to the US to play the lottery.

“We believe that through MegaMillions, we have taken a pragmatic approach to address some of our socio-economic challenges, especially the ability to reduce poverty rates and catapult millions of Nigerians to unprecedented wealth as people can play and win millions with as low as N100.”

The US MegaMillions, for instance, is one of the most popular lottery games in history, with over 197 jackpots won by 222 individual tickets since the game launched in 2002, with a total payout estimated at billions of dollars. The largest Mega Millions jackpot, $1.537 billion (N630b), was won in 2018.

The launch of MegaMillions Naija comes on the heels of the growing popularity of online sports betting and virtual gaming in Nigeria, with an estimated $2 billion annual spend, providing even greater alternatives for millions of Nigerians seeking to explore the incredible world of gaming to diversify their income streams.

Also speaking at the launch, Victor Nwaobia, the Chief Operations Officer, MegaMillions Naija, said: “We are super excited about the arrival of MegaMillions Naija in Nigeria. At a time that many Nigerians are looking for genuine opportunities to improve their financial wellbeing, we strongly believe that MegaMillions will resonate with millions of Nigerians. The game is coming from a trusted brand, duly licenced by the Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission.

The MegaMillions Naija leverages cutting-edge technology, with users’ connection to the MegaMillions Naija website secured by 256-bit encryption technology ensuring that users’ personal information is protected during transmission to MegaMillions Naija website.