Glo rewards graduate with car in promo

Globacom, a Nigerian digital services company, has announced the emergence of Temitope Bakare, a 27-year-old graduate, as the latest car winner in its ongoing Festival of Joy promo.

She emerged after the last draw held at Gloworld at Italowajoda, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, and was presented with the keys to a brand new Kia car at a presentation ceremony in Ijebu Ode on Tuesday, according to a statement.

The statement said Bakare did not believe she won the car when she was called by Globacom officials.

It said the team subsequently visited her home in Itaalaga Street, Ijebu Ode, where she explained that she switched off her phone when the calls became frequent because she felt they were from fraudsters.

“When the calls kept coming and coming, I thought they were from fraudsters. Though I dialed *611# short code and kept recharging, I never thought I could win among millions of subscribers. This was why I decided to switch off my phone to block further calls,” Bakare was quoted as saying.

Read also: Kehinde Olagbenjo wins Outstanding Africa Media Personality award

Speaking at the event, Ikenna Aguwuom, regional manager in charge of Glo’s operations in Ogun State, congratulated Bakare and other winners who went home with generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans.

He said more winners would emerge in the days ahead. “To participate in this promo, voice and data customers just have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, and N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20,000 for houses.”

Waheed Odusile, commissioner for Finance, Ogun State, who also spoke at the event, commended Globacom for taking special interest in the empowerment of its customers. He said the quality and quantity of prizes being presented to subscribers went to show how Glo values its subscribers.