Kehinde Olagbenjo wins Outstanding Africa Media Personality award

Kehinde John Olagbenjo, a media professional, TV host, and pioneer cum entrepreneur with interdisciplinary experience has been honoured with the 2022 Outstanding Africa Media Personality award by the Triple O Entertainment.

Kehinde was recognized for his commitment and strides in the country’s media and communication industry.

According to the organizer of the award:- Olagbenjo was awarded for his great innovation in media industry and creating amazing shows in year 2022.

Speaking on the recognition, he said, “I give God the glory and I am dedicating this award to God, my family, team, clients and people who in one way or the other have supported TligAfrica Media in 2022.”

“I have always been the man behind the scene doing real work and helping other achieve their dreams. This year at TligAfrica media we took bold steps, we have produced over 100 episodes of different shows both for TligAfrica media and independent show producers. This award is an encouragement for us to do more,” he said.

He is the founder and chief executive officer of TligAfrica Media Group – a business comprising a TV/radio platform, blogging website, and video and photography event coverage platform.

He is a writer – author of four bestselling books and belongs to a class of entrepreneurs who are on a mission to do big and innovative things.

Kehinde is also a business coach and inspirational speaker who recently kick-started the BRR weekly show. “I have used my platforms to equip many aspiring entrepreneurs and MSMEs, helping them to start their businesses,” he says.

According to kehinde Olagbenjo TLIG Africa Media has huge plans for 2023. We would be doing more in the media space by producing more quality shows, movies, music content and cover top events both home and abroad. Thanks to all the brands that have supported us over the years.

This is not an individual award. I am only the face of the team. Every feat is always a result of team work. I thank God for it.”