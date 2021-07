Glenfiddich, single malt scotch whiskey is set to launch Grande Couronne in Nigeria. Glenfiddich, recently hosted two exclusive ‘Where Next? Live events in Abuja and Lagos on Saturday, June 27th & Sunday, July 3rd respectively. The events brought like-minded individuals together and enabled them to foster conversations about creative passions as well as the Grand…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login