Mikano International, one of the foremost leading solutions providers in Nigeria for almost 3 decades stormed the 2021 Nigerian auto scene again, with the launch of Geely Nigeria; a strategic partnership between Mikano International and Geely Auto Group. With the strength of Mikano International’s trusted reputation, Geely Nigeria has rapidly gained ground as one of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login