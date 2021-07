Nigeria can’t be a fossil fuel economy in a world of net zero carbon

Just over a week ago, on June 25, I was a guest, virtually, of two brilliant Nigerians, each leading a respectable organisation. They are: Bankole Oloruntoba, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC) and Emmanuel Etaderhi, Executive Secretary of the Financial Centre for Sustainability Lagos (FC4SLagos). They had invited…