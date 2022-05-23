Gbadebo Adenrele named United Capital managing director

United Capital Plc, one of Africa’s financial services and investment banking organisations has announced Gbadebo Adenrele, as the new Managing Director of its Investment Banking business.

Speaking on the new appointment, Peter Ashade, Group CEO, United Capital Plc, said “Adenrele is an exceptional addition not only to our Investment Banking business but to the United Capital group, as a whole. He is a phenomenal leader with a wealth of industry and life experience that we believe will be beneficial to achieving our vision as an investment and financial services group.”

“I am honored to be part of an innovative and transformational group, I anticipate an exciting and fulfilling time with the United Capital family and look forward to contributing immensely to its growth and expansion in the nearest future,” said Gbadebo Adenrele on his appointment.

Adenrele is a seasoned investment banker with over 16 years of experience specializing in debt and equity capital market, corporate finance, and project finance.

Prior to joining United Capital, he was Director and Head of Investment Banking at Vetiva Capital Investment Limited, where he advised/ worked with governmental institutions, leading corporates, and domestic and global financial institutions on a broad range of financing and advisory transactions across key sectors and jurisdictions.

He also served the aforementioned boards of the stockbroking, asset management, and trustee subsidiaries.

Adenrele holds MBBS and MBA degrees from the University of Lagos as well as an MSc in Global Finance from Stern School of Business, New York University, and HKUST Business School, Hong Kong.

United Capital Investment Banking provides bespoke financial advisory and capital raising solutions to both corporate and government entities. It specialises in Financial Advisory, Mergers & Acquisition, Debt Capital Market, Equity Capital Market, Project Finance, and Structured Finance.

The business has served as Financial Adviser and Arranger/ Bookrunner on several high-profile deals across Africa including Heirs Oil and Gas’ $1.1 billion acquisition of Nigerian oil bloc OML 17 in Q1 2021, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc’s US$650 million Eurobond in Q1 2020, and UBA Plc’s US$300 million Senior Unsecured Notes issuance in Q4 2021 amongst others.

United Capital Plc is a Pan-African financial and investment services group, providing bespoke value-added services to its clients. It is positioned to play a strategic role in helping African governments, corporates, and individuals achieve their strategic objectives, through a robust suite of financial and investment service offerings by its group companies: Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trusteeship, and Securities Trading. The Group is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Nigeria.