Gapx, a recruitment and training startup on a mission to improve diversity in the workplace, has opened its doors to the public. Gapx recognizes that lots of women take time off work at a point in their lives to focus on family, thereby stalling their career advancement and in many cases, stopping it altogether, thereby…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login