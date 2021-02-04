Ford, Google to accelerate auto innovation, reinvent connected vehicle experience
Ford and Google have announced a unique strategic partnership to accelerate Ford’s transformation and reinvent the connected vehicle experience. Ford has also named Google Cloud its preferred cloud provider to leverage Google’s world-class expertise in data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). As part of the new, six-year partnership, and beginning in 2023, millions…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.