Ford, Google to accelerate auto innovation, reinvent connected vehicle experience

Ford
The global automaker also plans to fast track the implementation of data-driven business models

Ford and Google have announced a unique strategic partnership to accelerate Ford’s transformation and reinvent the connected vehicle experience. Ford has also named Google Cloud its preferred cloud provider to leverage Google’s world-class expertise in data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). As part of the new, six-year partnership, and beginning in 2023, millions…

