FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a leading multi-channel retailer, has announced the kick-off of the 2021 edition of its Festival of Savings Promo holding from July 16-25. Festival of Savings is a customer reward scheme geared at appreciating brand customers for their loyalty. During the 10-day period, shoppers will enjoy up to 25 percent discount on select…

