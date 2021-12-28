FoodCo Announces Investment in Table Water Market

Foremost multi-channel retailer, FoodCo Nigeria has extended its footprint in the Nigerian manufacturing segment with the launch of Sunfresh premium table water.

Its new addition joins a line-up of other edibles produced by the manufacturing arm of the business under the Sunfresh stable, which included bread, cakes, ice-cream, pastry and other confectionery.

Speaking at the launch of the product in Lagos recently, Head of Innovation & Growth at FoodCo, Sheba Alogbo stated that the new investment was in response to consumers’ demands for top quality and affordable table water.

She said: “We are excited to officially present the FoodCo brand of premium table water to our customers and the general public.

As a customer-focused brand which incidentally also operates a supermarket and quick service restaurant chain across three states, the decision to roll out this product was apt given customers yearnings for safe and affordable drinking water.

“As a business, our utmost desire has always been to consistently delight our customers with top quality products at affordable prices, in addition to excellent service delivery. We believe that with the launch of Sunfresh premium table water, we have moved a notch higher in attaining this mandate.”

She reaffirmed that the new tabled water is being produced under the highest hygiene and safety standards.

“We are proud of the sterling work our research and manufacturing department has put in overtime towards the development of this product and we assure our customers that we will continue to build our capacity in order to identify and bridge the gap in meeting their desire for top quality products at competitive prices”, she added.