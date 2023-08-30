FMDQ Group completes 2023 Financial Literacy summer camp programme

FMDQ Group Plc, through its flagship corporate responsibility programme, FMDQ Next Generation Financial Markets Empowerment Programme (FMDQ-Next) – a learning and development initiative aimed at promoting financial market awareness and literacy among students across all levels, primary, secondary, and tertiary, as well as fresh graduates – has successfully completed the 4th edition of its FMDQ-Next Summer Camp Programme (the Programme).

The highly successful 2023 Summer Camp Programme held at its business complex, Exchange Place, in Lagos which impacted a total of one hundred and thirty (130) participants from diverse backgrounds, was designed for Primary School (ages 8 – 10) and Secondary School (ages 11–16) students, and delivered in two (2) Streams, between August 2 – 25, 2023. It was as part of FMDQ Group commitment to fostering financial literacy in the younger generation,

The fully funded FMDQ-Next Programme equipped participants with essential knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of financial markets, enhanced their understanding of savings and investment, and provided the opportunity to learn about the various investment vehicles, and the roles of the different financial market participants, through educational and interactive exercises and activities. The participants, strictly selected on a first-come, first-served basis, were prestigiously catered for and given a tour of Exchange Place, the FMDQ world-class Archives, as well as quality interaction time with the Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Group and other senior executives, amongst other activities.

The Secondary School participants of the Programme were granted an additional opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of currency trading within a simulated environment in FMDQ Q-Hub, a state-of-the-art Trading Simulation Room. This cutting-edge platform, powered by the FMDQ-Next bespoke trading system, empowered participants to gain practical experience in trading, identifying potential risks, and effectively managing virtual portfolios with the ultimate goal of making profits. The top three (3) finalists of this competition were honoured with remarkable prizes, including laptops, tablets, as well as future internship positions at FMDQ Group. Acknowledging excellence beyond the Secondary School level, the Primary School participants were not left out of the prize giving as the top three (3) finalists in each Stream were also awarded impressive prizes. In addition to fostering financial markets education, the Programme served as a platform for participants to showcase their artistic talents in music, drama, and arts, with Talent Shows that enabled participants to demonstrate their flair in singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, amongst others.

The parents/guardians and participants expressed their delight at FMDQ Group’s effort in empowering the next generation for financial success. Speaking on this, Amanda Okafor, a parent who brought her three (3) children from the USA specifically for this Programme, remarked, “I appreciate the Programme’s focus, which is educating the younger generation about financial markets in a fun and exciting way. It was truly an enriching and memorable experience for my children. I was particularly impressed by the well-thought-out schedule that balanced financial markets education, recreation, and personal growth. Seeing my children return home each day with a newfound sense of confidence and a genuine excitement to share their experiences was incredibly rewarding.”

In addition, Nestor Odionyenma, a student at Ray Jacobs Boarding School, Imo State and a Secondary School class participant, stated, “the variety of learning activities offered during the Programme was truly impressive. I have learnt about the financial market instruments such as commodities, equities, treasury bills, derivatives, amongst others, and also learnt about the importance of savings and long-term benefits of investing. I have also made new friends from different backgrounds and age groups, and together, we shared laughter and experiences that I will cherish forever. I sincerely appreciate FMDQ-Next for creating such an engaging and enriching environment”.

Also speaking on the Programme, Kaodi Ugoji, Group Chief Operating Officer, FMDQ Group stated “we are extremely proud of the knowledge, enthusiasm, and dedication shown by our participants throughout the 2023 Summer Camp Programme, and it has indeed been a remarkable journey of learning, growth, and creating lasting memories. By combining theoretical learning with practical experiences, our aim, which was to expose the students to the intricate workings of the financial markets, was achieved. ’’. She further commented that “as the Programme comes to an end, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to both our amazing students and their supportive parents/guardians, and we wish all the students the best of luck in their studies and endeavours”.

Since FMDQ-Next launched in July 2018, over one thousand and twenty-two (1,022) participants, from primary students, through to fresh graduates, have been positively impacted through four (4) Summer Camps; six (6) Corporate Excursions; eight (8) Virtual Financial Literacy Sessions; fourteen (14) Trading Challenges; and ten (10) Internships with FMDQ Group. The FMDQ-Next initiative is an expression of FMDQ Group’s ongoing commitment to continually implement innovative initiatives that ensure a sustainable financial future for the next generation.