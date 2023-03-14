Flutterwave backs Africa fintech summit

The Africa Fintech Summit has announced Flutterwave as the Lead Fintech Sponsor for Africa Fintech Summit in 2023 to be held in Washington DC on April 12, 2023 and in one African city, to be announced soon, in November 2023.

The sponsorship comes at the heels of Flutterwave’s latest licenses issued in Egypt making it possible for the firm to be an official payment service provider in Egypt and expanding its presence in MENA.

Since inception in 2016, the Flutterwave team has been on a mission to create endless possibilities for customers and businesses in Africa and emerging markets, so far processing over 400 million transactions worth over $25 billion to date across 34 countries in Africa.

It also follows a year of rapid growth for the brand which now serves over one million businesses across the globe.

Olugbenga ‘GB’, Flutterwave’s Founder and CEO said, “Once again, we’re happy to be a lead sponsor at this year’s AFTS event. We believe that the AFTS network has been instrumental in developing and shaping the fintech industry in Africa and Flutterwave has been an active enabler of the ecosystem growth.

According to him, Flutterwave is always enthusiastic to work with the Africa Fintech Summit team in engaging stakeholders and partners who help create endless possibilities.

“It is with immense gratitude and great pleasure we are welcoming back Flutterwave as our lead fintech sponsor for both our April and November summits this year,” said Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder of AFTS and MD of Ibex Frontier.

“Flutterwave has been – and continues to be an impactful, progressive, and innovative Fintech that enables the wide Fintech ecosystem in Africa and beyond and demonstrates the Africanization of Tech in its global growth trajectory,” he said.

The 9th edition of AFTS will focus on fintech regulatory best practices, diaspora banking & remittance, African fintechs expanding globally, cross border payment movements and use-cases for decentralized finance (Defi), fintech funding trends, cross-border payments under the AfCFTA, US-Africa tech connections, and several other spotlight topics