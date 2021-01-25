Flour Mills: Positive growth outlook amid opportunities in Nigeria

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the popular Golden Penny Food brand and one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied companies says it’s optimistic about the growth performance for 2021. This is despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic which has dampened the wallet of consumers and pushed Nigeria’s economy into its second recession…

