Flour Mills: Positive growth outlook amid opportunities in Nigeria
…rides on low-interest rate to list N29.8bn bond on NSE
Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the popular Golden Penny Food brand and one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied companies says it’s optimistic about the growth performance for 2021. This is despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic which has dampened the wallet of consumers and pushed Nigeria’s economy into its second recession…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.