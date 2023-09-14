Five manufacturing firms get standards organisation’s certification

Five manufacturing companies in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, have received the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification for quality from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

The companies are Crunchies Fried Chicken Limited, Starline Nigeria Limited, Neway Power Technology Company Limited, EastChase Aluminium Products Limited and Divine Gate Aluminium Products Limited.

MANCAP is a mandatory products certification scheme put in place by SON to ensure that all locally manufactured products in the country conform to the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) before such products are presented for sale in the local market or exported.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony on Friday, Farouk Salim, director general/chief executive of SON, said it is the responsibility of the organisation to acquaint, inform and educate stakeholders on standards and standardisation activities.

He said application of standards in business, whether manufacturing or production, is to create value, noting that the value created makes businesses connect seamlessly, irrespective of the location of such enterprise.

“SON, in its standardisation and quality assurance drive, has put in place policies and initiatives to ensure that value is created for the overall sustenance of the consumers and country at large,” he said.

According to Salim, some of the policies and initiatives are seen in the services as it provides to the micro, small and medium enterprises, which includes, but not limited to subsidised sale of standards to the enterprises, subsidised certification charges and subsidised laboratory testing charges.

SON also provides Soncap-import permit at subsidised service charge to support the importation of raw materials and equipment, inclusion in all technical committees on standards elaboration and recommendation of MSMEs with certified products for financing.