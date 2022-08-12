FirstBank celebrates youth week

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Limited has announced plans to commemorate the 2022 International Youth Day.

The day is marked globally on August 12 of every year. This year’s theme is “intergenerational solidarity: creating a world for all ages.”

Leading up to the day, the bank dedicated the week of August 8 to 12 with a line-up of activities to reiterate its commitment to youth empowerment.

“We remain committed to celebrating the younger demography whose voices, actions, vigour, and tireless participation in the political, economic, and social activities have continued to birth major contributions towards the sustainable development of Africa and the world at large,” Adesola Adeduntan, chief executive officer, FirstBank, said in commemorating the youth week.

The planned activities will promote better collaboration and solidarity across generations to foster successful and equitable relationships, and partnerships thereby ensuring “no one is left behind” and empowering everyone to leverage their full potential toward achieving the much-desired Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Adeduntan added.

According to him, creative design workshop will enable the youth design skill training; design thinking principles and their application in the context of layout, typefaces and colour.

Interested youths can also participate on the FirstBank social media handles, where 25 lucky winners will be selected to learn the art of design at Geneza School of Designs.

This youth demography has a striking significance for us at FirstBank with the millennials and Gen Zs constituting almost 60 percent of our workforce. This shows that youths are an integral part of our organisation and every country where we operate,” he further noted.

International youth day is marked annually to celebrate the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society. The day also amplifies the message that action is needed across all generations to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and leave no one behind.

As a bank renowned for its role in developing the economy through sustainable employment and entrepreneurship endeavours, the FirstBank 2022 edition of the youth week will promote economic empowerment and employment, digital technology, and education as its focus during the celebration.