UBA saving draw rewards 20 kids with N4 million

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has rewarded 20 kids who qualified for the recently concluded Kiddies and Teen Draw with N200, 000 scholarship grant each.

The bank disclosed that the just concluded draw witnessed by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) is conceptualized with special intention to inculcate a savings culture that set kids and teens up for a secure future, as well as put them on a strong footing for independence and ultimately actualising their dreams.

According to the bank, the winners qualified for the grant by keeping to the bank’s instructions, which required a constant deposit of N10, 0000 in the UBA Kiddies and Teens account for a period of six months through the assistance of their parents and guardians.

Ogechi Altraide, head personal banking at UBA while congratulating the winners disclosed that the bank through this innovation encourages parents to inculcate a savings culture on their young ones.

“We know that the kids today are the future of tomorrow, and we are trying to groom them to imbibe the habit of savings, so that they can achieve their dreams as well as secure their future while putting away something for the future,” Altraide said.

Similarly, Diana Ubah, head of marketing, UBA said, “our bank, UBA, has continued to show and prove that, we are passionate about the overall growth and success of every customer and that is why we go ahead of others to innovate and come out with initiatives that are unique and can transform the lives of our customers for good.”

“In a tap-and-go society where money is rarely physically exchanged and quicker to spend, it is important to educate young people about the value of money. By including your kids so that they see how you spend money, it will help develop a basic understanding of transactions in the real world, as they grow up in an increasingly digital economy,” she added

The 20 kids and teens who won the grant include Anderson Andikan Nathan, Salihu Yakubu Mahamud, Simeon Thankgod Ofomona, Nwaeze Annabel Chiziterem, Eva Favour Emmanuga Makuachukwu, Ifechukwudi Divine Ugbeh, Jeremiah Unekwuojo Isyaku, Iyare Francesca Owa and Okoye Gerald Munachi.

Other winners are Charles-Agwanyokha Salvation Ilamosi; Ngbede Godswill Ishor; Molokwu Ezidinma Kosisochukwu; Nancy Esohe Aigboduwa; Alika Anwuli Erika; Funebi j Tapre; Ebubechukwu Goodluck Ephraim; Uchegbu Benedicta Chidera; Ireoluwa David Aderinola; Njoku Chinecherem Judith and Mariam Odunayo Oyewole.

Okoye Gerald, one of the winners’ fathers while expressing delight said, “Thank you UBA, this is very thoughtful coming from the bank. It goes a long way in showing that UBA is indeed passionate and dedicated to the growth of its customers and their children. A bank that grooms the young is indeed a wise bank.”

“This is another first from UBA and, of course, we are very excited at this because it again goes to show that we take very seriously the mandate of ensuring financial inclusion and, this time, we are catching them young and ensuring that as they grow they increasingly become financially disciplined and can fuel their dreams to a happy end, which is exactly what we are passionate about as a bank,” Altraide added.