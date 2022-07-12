FIRST E&P commits to sustainable energy access in Africa through collaborative practice

Independent oil exploration and production firm, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) has reiterated its commitment to sustainable energy access in Africa through collaborative practice to harness economic prosperity through gas resources.

In a conference themed ‘Scarcity in Abundance; How Gas Can Enable Energy Access in Nigeria and Africa’, Odein Ajumogobia, chairman, FIRST E&P said the company is fully committed to playing a vital role in increasing energy access in Nigeria and by extension, Africa.

“We are focused on growing and maintaining daily oil production from 40,000bopd to 60,000bopd while setting up a shallow offshore-based midstream gas business that will be fully operational by 2025. With this, our future Gas Hub is expected to provide gas to the domestic market and address the energy deficit,” Odein Ajumogobia, chairman, FIRST E&P said at the event.

Dedicated to exploration and production, FIRST E&P commenced full operations in 2012 and achieved its first oil production from one of its flagship assets – OML 83 in October 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and has achieved over 4-million-man-hours with zero Lost Time incidents to date.

Read also: Total Energies’ planned exit worsens Nigeria’s onshore oil space

Mele Kyari, NNPC GMD, while addressing the need to harness Nigeria’s abundant gas resources, noted that the Nigerian Government is committed to cutting its carbon emissions to net-zero by 2060.

“In recent times, developed nations of the world are clamouring for a cleaner and healthy environment which however poses a threat to emerging and developing oil countries, especially nations that are currently dependent on oil like ours. But I use this opportunity to reaffirm that the government of Nigeria is ready to speed up the identification and development of both existing and new gas resources, and the decade of gas declared,” Kyari stated in a keynote address titled, “The Ironic Abundance of Gas in Nigeria and the Significant Energy Deficit”.

While delivering his keynote address titled: the NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari who was represented by Umar Ajiya, the Group Executive Director, Finance & Accounts/CFO, Kyari congratulated the board, management, and staff of FIRST E&P for reaching this historic milestone in its fascinating journey as an emerging E&P company in Nigeria.

“10 years is not just a random milestone in the history of any organization so please accept my heartfelt congratulations. Over the last one decade, the Nigeria oil and gas industry has witnessed FIRST E&P’s remarkable growth from strength to strength evolving into what we see today as a fully-fledged exploration and production company,” Kyari stated.

Reiterating FIRST E&P’s commitment to a thought leadership role in the area of advancing gas energy access in Nigeria and Africa, the Managing Director/CEO, FIRST E&P, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, stated that the expected growth in domestic demand will create significant opportunities for gas by 2030.