First Bank refutes claim by online publication says it’s malicious

First Bank of Nigeria has refuted claims made by an online publication whose intent is to damage its image.

In an official statement made available to BusinessDay, the bank said that the sponsors of the sensational report were making spurious allegations against them on a matter that is already in court.

Read also: First Bank calls for applicants to management associate programme

Refusing to comment further on a matter that is sub-judice, the bank in its statement said that “the basis of the charge is a spurious allegation made by a delinquent debtor with the intention of embarrassing the Bank and tainting the Bank’s loan recovery efforts and legal enforcement of its security collateral interest in accordance with the terms thereof.”

It promised to continue to explore all legitimate channels to seek redress.

“We wish to assure our numerous customers, stakeholders, and the general public that FirstBank operates by the highest standards of ethical conduct and will under no circumstances involve itself in any act of illegality, just as it will take necessary legal steps to check any attempt by recalcitrant debtors to fritter away depositors’ funds under its custody. Furthermore, FirstBank remains focused on its mission of providing the best financial services to its numerous customers,” the statement read.