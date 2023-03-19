First Bank calls for application of it’s management associate programme

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the call for participation in the third edition of its FirstBank Management Associate Programme (FMAP).

According to a statement by the bank, the programme is a 24-month fast-track comprehensive programme targeted at young, dynamic and highly driven individuals that are passionate about making a difference in the financial services industry.

“FMAP is designed to build the next generation of leaders to drive the bank’s vision of being Africa’s bank of first choice,” it said.

It said the programme equips participants with an extensive wealth of experience comprised of both classroom and real-life work that affords an insightful and balanced insight into the world of work.

“The programme is targeted at hi-potential young professionals who possess acute thinking skills, financial and methodical skills, and a distinctive ability to communicate effectively and synthesize ideas, information, and data to aid decision-making.”

Interested participants are required to submit their application via https://hdbc.fa.em2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX.

The application is extended to the general public as it closes by March 24, 2023.

Speaking on the FMAP season III Olumuyiwa Olulaja, group head of human capital management and development at First Bank, said since its inauguration in half a decade, they are delighted with the giant strides and impact the initiative has had in promoting the career development of emerging talents in the financial services industry as they are instilled with the tenets and ethics of the banking industry in line with global best practice.

“The FMAP initiative is amongst the many ways we reinvest in our human capital as we build the next generation of leaders through their exposure to various opportunities essential to preparing their readiness for the future,” he said.

Since its launch in 2018, First Bank has successfully trained and onboarded up to 50 talented individuals in two editions (2020 and 2022), who have all been deployed into strategic roles in the Bank and making a difference in the organization, while the bank continue to support their leadership growth and development.