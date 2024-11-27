First Bank partners CFA to raise ethical standard for Nigerians

Olusegun Alebiosu, chief executive officer, First Bank Group has reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to partnering with CFA Society Nigeria to build professionalism in Nigerian students, raise ethical leaders and help shape characters, among others.

Alebiosu, speaking at the 2024 CFA Society Nigeria Universities Ethics Challenge, organised by the Chartered Financial analyst (CFA) said the firm’s sponsorship of the competition is born out of shared vision to create a financial industry that serves as a model for integrity.

“First Bank’s sponsorship of the ethics challenge is more than just a partnership, it’s an investment in the potential of young Nigerians.

It is also a testament to our shared vision for the CFA Society to create a finance industry that serves as a model for integrity for other sectors.

“We’re committed to continually partnering with CFA Society Nigeria to shape character, to build professionalism, to raise leaders and change their paths for the betterment of our society,” he said.

The CFA Ethics Challenge was instituted on the premise of the strong role and high standards of professional conduct play in the integrity and ongoing success of the investment industry.

CFA believes that it is important that as new talents join the professional ranks, they are trained to do so with a commitment to operate according to the industry principles.

To achieve this goal, Yemi Ajagun, the executive director at CFA Society Nigeria said that the society is establishing clubs on campuses to groom undergraduates with the investment industry ethical values.

“We are establishing investment clubs across universities, and members of those clubs get to participate in CFA Society Nigeria Universities Ethics Challenge like this, we’ve rolled out these clubs in more than 15 institutions across the country,” he said.

He explained that the CFA institute, in collaboration with its member societies, created the annual ethics challenges.

“It gives university students a unique opportunity to learn about and apply the principles of CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of professional conduct while competing against their peers,” he explained.

In addition, he said; “Through this competition we have increased awareness of the CFA programme, provided scholarships and mentorship opportunities for our champions from past editions and student participants. The society has also promoted ethical awareness and provided students with tools to manage and resolve ethical dilemmas they will face when they enter the profession.”

The eight universities that qualified for this year’s final out the 28 entries were; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; Madonna University; University of Lagos; Lagos State University; Covenant University; University of Ibadan; University of Ilorin; and Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share