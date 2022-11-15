Firms partner to promote hand hygiene

Dettol Nigeria has announced a partnership with Shoprite Nigeria, which will aid in spreading awareness around good hand hygiene habits and the importance of hand washing.

Taking forward its commitment to celebrate Global Handwashing Day, Dettol’s drive will focus on utilizing the in-store announcement systems, use of educative leaflets across all Shoprite outlets in Nigeria to educate the public about the need to adopt good hand hygiene practices as a tool to decrease the rate of related illnesses.

In addition, through this collaboration, Dettol will be offering special discounted products in all Shoprite stores across the country to ensure Nigerians have access to protection against preventable diseases.

Speaking on the need for strengthened partnerships in realizing the objectives of the international advocacy for good hygiene, Tanzim Rezwan, the marketing director, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, said “this year’s Global Handwashing Day theme, ‘Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene’, calls on society as a whole to collaborate and expand the vision for widespread access to and use of handwashing with soap and water to prevent avoidable illnesses.

He added that Dettol’s partnership with Shoprite will usher in a positive step to fulfilling the purpose of hygiene education to millions across the country, drive habit change and attitude towards hand hygiene.

“With hygiene promotion proven to be the most cost-effective health action to reduce preventable diseases, we hope that our cumulative effort in encouraging Nigerians to adopt hand washing with soap and water would go a long way in reducing the burden of the disease in Nigeria,” he said.

Babatunde Amadu, head of category management, Shoprite Nigeria, said “we are excited about this partnership with Dettol, as it is important that we all collectively fight against germs to curb diseases and reduce the mortality rate in the country. As a business, we understand the importance of having healthy customers; we therefore, hope this partnership helps to bring more awareness to cultivating good hand hygiene habits”.

Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) is dedicated to enriching lives in numerous ways, through offering the best value products and services, or partnership with brands with shared value, to improve their customer welfare.

Earlier in the year, Shoprite partnered with Mortein to help fight against Malaria.