Firm unveils app to improve real estate management

Homz.ng has launched an innovative digital platform aimed at streamlining property management processes across the country.

The announcement was made by Tobi Kuti, the co-founder of Homz.ng, who highlighted the application’s potential to enhance the real estate experience for both landlords and tenants.

The new platform, designed to simplify various aspects of property management, offers features such as rent payment management, maintenance request handling, and seamless communication between landlords and tenants.

Kuti emphasised the application’s ability to address common challenges faced in the real estate market, particularly in bustling cities like Lagos.

“In Lagos, managing property can be a chaotic experience,” Kuti said in a statement. “From late rent payments to unaddressed maintenance issues, the challenges are real. Homz.ng is here to change that.”

“Our app ensures that landlords and tenants can enjoy a seamless, stress-free experience. Imagine receiving rent on time as a landlord or resolving maintenance issues with just a few clicks as a tenant – that is what Homz.ng promises,” he added.

The platform aims to bring transparency and efficiency to the real estate market, offering a comprehensive solution for various stakeholders.

Whether it’s a tenant searching for a new home, a landlord managing multiple properties, or a property manager seeking a more efficient system, Homz.ng provides the tools needed to enhance the property management experience.

Kuti noted that the application was specifically designed to tackle the key issues faced by the average Lagosian in the real estate market.

“Homz.ng addresses key problems faced by the average Lagosian in the real estate market. With features designed to enhance transparency and efficiency, this platform is set to transform the real estate ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond,” he added.