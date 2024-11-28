Firm unveils AI-powered platform to combat phishing attacks

A Nigeria-based non-profit organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for all Initiative (WDSFAI), has unveiled ‘LinkGuard’, an Artificial Intelligence, AI-powered platform to protect internet users from phishing links and cyber threats.

A statement issued by Hameed Muritala, the organisation’s Director of Communications and Strategy, said the introduction of the innovative solution marked a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to enhance digital security and literacy across Africa.

Speaking during the launching of the platform, Nafisat Bakare, Executive Director of WDSFAI, lamented the alarming rise of cyber threats in Africa, particularly phishing attacks, saying this growing concern prompted her organisation to develop a solution to tackle this menace.

“Phishing attacks are a daily threat, with the average person encountering multiple malicious links disguised as trusted communications. These attacks put individuals and businesses at risk, often leading to financial loss and data theft.

“We felt the urgent need for a solution tailored to the African context, where digital literacy levels vary, and many users may not fully understand the risks associated with online interactions.

“This was why we created LinkGuard. Our platform is built to detect phishing and scam URLs, helping users make informed decisions about their online safety,” Bakare noted.

She encouraged the public to embrace the platform and help spread the word of cyber safety.

While performing a demonstration of how the platform works, the organisation’s Director of Programmes and Partnerships, Wale Bakare said LinkGuard employs cutting-edge AI technology to scan and analyze links in real-time, providing users with immediate feedback on whether a link is safe or risky.

“The platform’s user-friendly interface allows individuals to simply input a URL and receive a confidence level percentage indicating its safety. This intuitive system aims to make digital security accessible to all, regardless of technical expertise.

“In addition to detection, LinkGuard’s broader mission is to foster digital literacy and cyber awareness. Our goal is not only to offer a tool but to educate and empower every internet user across Africa to protect themselves online. We want to build knowledge, confidence, and resilience in our communities.

Muritala said with the launch of LinkGuard, “WDSFAI is taking a significant step towards creating a safer and more inclusive digital environment for Africans.

The platform’s ability to detect phishing and scam URLs promises to be a game-changer in the fight against cyber threats.”

