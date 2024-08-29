Firm targets expansion in Nigeria with Victor Dickson as new country director

Profiles International, a global provider of talent management and leadership development solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Prince Dickson as Country Director for Nigeria.

In this role, Dickson will be responsible for leading the company’s operations in Nigeria, driving business growth, and delivering exceptional service to clients. With his extensive experience in talent management, leadership development, and Human Capital Engineering. Dickson is well-positioned to lead Profiles International’s expansion in the Nigeria and West African sub-region.

“Dickson brings a wealth of expertise and exceptional passion to our team,” said Vicky Karuga, CEO of Profiles International. “We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in driving our success in Nigeria and Africa.”

Dickson commands over a decade of experience in Talent Management, Leadership Development, Mind Mastery, and Organizational Consulting. He has worked with various clients across industries and sectors, helping them achieve their business objectives through effective Human Resource strategies, High-Performance Culture, Change Management, Cognitive Behavioral Upgrades, Team Cohesion, Creativity, and Innovation Management.

The Transformer as he is fondly known around Capacity Building Circles, is a Genos Certified EI Trainer, a Psychometrics Consultant, a Fellow with the Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development of Nigeria (CIHCDN), African Coordinator of World Creativity and Innovation Week (WCIW) Africa with 7 published books, 21 Cognitive Behavioural Instruments (CBIs). He is a widely sought-after Transformation Coach, Business Consultant, among many other feathers. He is the Inventor of Kommon Sense.

“I’m excited to join Profiles International and lead the Nigerian team while contributing to the African Expansion Program,” said Dickson. “Cognitive Behavioral Competencies are reshaping team performance and leadership. Profiles International provides forward-thinking executives with scientifically-backed assessment tools like Genos EI Reports, PXT Select, 360 Checkpoints, and Everything DISC to measure competencies, leadership, and cognitive and behavioral values. With Profiles International’s Talent and Performance Solutions, I look forward to helping our clients unlock their talents’ full potential and maximize ROI.”