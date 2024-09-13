FIPAN’s new president pledges focus on feed industry challenges

The Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria (FIPAN) has announced the election of Ayoola Oduntan as its new president.

This leadership change marks an important moment for FIPAN as the association continues its commitment to driving the development and sustainability of Nigeria’s feed industry forward, which remains a critical pillar of the country’s agricultural sector.

Oduntan’s vast experience in the agricultural sector positions him well to lead FIPAN through the period of transformation. In addition to his new role as FIPAN president, Oduntan is the group managing director of Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, Amo Byng Nigeria Limited, natnudO Foods, Diversay Solutions Limited, and DSL Pharma.

He expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by the association and reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges.

“The future of our industry depends on our ability to work together, innovate, and create a more resilient and efficient feed production ecosystem. My focus will be on ensuring that FIPAN provides the support and leadership necessary to achieve these goals,” he said.

In line with this vision, Oduntan plans to forge strategic alliances with key agricultural associations, such as the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) and the Nigeria Soybean Association, as well as other key commodity groups.

These partnerships aim to enhance stakeholder networks, streamline supply chains, and improve access to essential raw materials. Such collaborations are expected to address raw material sourcing challenges and improve overall industry efficiency.

Oduntan succeeds Raymond Isiadinso, the outgoing president, whose tenure saw significant strides in the association’s advocacy efforts and member engagement.