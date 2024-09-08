Oduntan, Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery GMD, elected FIPAN new president

…Pledges renewed focus on industry challenges

The Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria (FIPAN) has announced the election of Ayoola Oduntan as its new president.

The association said that the leadership change marks an important moment for FIPAN as it continues its commitment to driving forward the development and sustainability of Nigeria’s feed industry, which remains a critical pillar of the country’s agricultural sector.

Oduntan’s vast experience in the agricultural sector positions him well to lead FIPAN through this period of transformation. In addition to his new role as FIPAN President, Oduntan is the Group Managing Director of Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, Amo Byng Nigeria Limited, natnudO Foods, Diversay Solutions Limited, and DSL Pharma.

His long-standing commitment to improving the country’s agricultural landscape is evidenced by his previous service as the National President of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN).

Oduntan expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by the association and reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges. He emphasised the need for greater collaboration within the sector, stating, “The future of our industry depends on our ability to work together, innovate, and create a more resilient and efficient feed production ecosystem. My focus will be on ensuring that FIPAN provides the support and leadership necessary to achieve these goals.”

In line with this vision, Oduntan plans to forge strategic alliances with key agricultural associations, such as the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) and the Nigeria Soybean Association, as well as other key commodity groups.

These partnerships aim to enhance stakeholder networks, streamline supply chains, and improve access to essential raw materials. Such collaborations are expected to address raw material sourcing challenges and improve overall industry efficiency.

FIPAN represents a broad spectrum of stakeholders in the animal feed industry, including feed millers, raw material producers (such as flour mills and vegetable oil mills), distributors, premix and concentrate producers, importers of additives and ingredients, and equipment suppliers.

The industry generates an estimated $2 to $3 billion annually. FIPAN is committed to advancing the sector through advocacy, setting industry standards, and providing member support, thus playing a crucial role in Nigeria’s agricultural and economic development.

FIPAN is confident that under Oduntan’s leadership, the association will continue to serve as a unifying force for the feed industry, helping to enhance production quality, secure supply chains, and foster sustainable practices that benefit the entire agricultural value chain.

Oduntan succeeds the outgoing President, Raymond Isiadinso, whose tenure saw significant strides in the association’s advocacy efforts and member engagement.

Looking ahead, Oduntan aims to build upon these achievements and address current challenges, particularly in raw material sourcing, regulatory alignment, and professional capacity building.