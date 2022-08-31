Fidelity Bank to pay N2.89bn interim dividend as half year PBT hits N25.08bn

Fidelity Bank Plc has released its financial statements for the half-year (H1) period ended June 30.

Highlights of the bank’s operating results for the H1’22 period under review show pre-tax profit increased by 22percent to N25.078billion from N20.628billion in H1’21.

Likewise, its profit after tax (PAT) rose by 21percent to N23.306billion in H1’22, from N19.306billion in H1’21. Its basic and diluted earnings per share rose to 80kobo from 67kobo in H1’21.

The bank proposes an interim dividend of 10 kobo per share amounting to N2.896billion from retained earnings as at June 30, 2022.

Read also: Fidelity Bank to buy 100% equity stake in Union Bank UK

The interim dividend which is subject to appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on September 12, 2022.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on September 13, 2022. Qualification Date is September 12, 2022.

On September 20, 2022 dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at September 12, 2022 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.