Fidelity Bank plc has successfully issued a 10-year N41.21 billion in fixed rate unsecured subordinated bond at a 8.5-percent coupon rate due in 2031. The bond issuance, which was fully subscribed given that total investor interest and commitments in the bonds were N56.6 billion, adds to the portfolio of landmark transactions structured by the bank,…

