In yet another show of its commitment to reward loyal customers for maintaining a savings habit, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has presented cash gifts worth N39million to lucky customers at the closing ceremony of the Fidelity Bank’s Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Promo. Held at Fidelity Bank’s head office in Lagos on Thursday,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login