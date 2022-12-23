Fidelity Bank bags Bilateral Trade Ambassador Award

Fidelity Bank has been awarded the Bilateral Trade Ambassador Award by the Nigerian – American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) at its 2022 end-of-year dinner event.

The event held in Lagos on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, featured a keynote address by Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the guest speaker and minister of industry, trade and investment, and goodwill messages from other dignitaries.

Commenting on the award, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, managing director, Fidelity Bank plc, said, “For us at Fidelity Bank, this award is a confirmation of our market leadership in the international trade space and we are honoured to be accorded this recognition by the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC).

“Our commitment as a bank is to do more in this space and we welcome collaboration from the NACC members in extending Nigeria’s export footprints.”