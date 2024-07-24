FG to empower SMEs through new initiative to boost innovation

The Federal Government has launched the National Cleantech Innovation Entrepreneurship Ecosystem to foster innovation in clean technologies and support startups and small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

The launch event in Abuja was organised by the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme Nigeria, a United Nations Industrial Development Organisation-led initiative sponsored by the Global Environment Facility.

Uche Nnaji, minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology unveiled this in a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on last Thursday.

“We launched the National Cleantech Innovation Entrepreneurship Ecosystem to bridge the commercialisation gap cleantech startups face. Despite their potential to drive economic development and renewable energy access, they struggle with the “valley of death,” he said.

Nnaji emphasised building institutional capacity, promoting global collaborations, developing robust policies and regulations, and ensuring gender and youth inclusion, aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“The launch of the CIEE demonstrates our commitment to supporting SMEs offering innovative cleantech solutions. We are proud that Nigeria is among the fifteen countries implementing this impactful program,” he said

He added that the initial phase of the project offered technical assistance and ran three cycles of the GCIP Nigeria Accelerator, adding that the focus had shifted to Component 2, led by the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology with support from UNIDO.

“The component aimed to enhance and connect the institutional capacity of CIEE participants, develop policies, promote collaborations, and ensure gender and youth inclusion,” he said.

Oluyomi Banjo, National Programme Coordinator for Environment and Energy of UNIDO, emphasised the importance of cleantech in Nigeria and the crucial role of the CIEE in fostering a supportive ecosystem for cleantech enterprises.