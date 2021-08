Lagos residents hoping for improved waste management can heave a sigh of relief, courtesy of N3billion credit line extended by First City Monument Bank (FCMB) to the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) in the state. The credit line, facilitated by the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), will boost the working capital of…

