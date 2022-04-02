FBNQuest is championing the discussion of Islamic estate planning.

FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings dedicated to providing Trust solutions to individuals, corporations, and government institutions, brought together Muslim Faithfuls to share deep insights on the importance of Estate Planning and Islamic provisions.

This event was founded on the understanding that as wealth grows, so does the complexity of estates, necessitating robust Estate Planning for asset protection and wealth transfer across generations. As a result, the Islamic Estate Planning Clinic was established to meet this need.

The event, which was co-hosted by the Metropolitan Law Firm and Universal Chambers, took place on March 19, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria, provided an opportunity for the Firm to educate attendees on the importance of distributing assets and transferring wealth in accordance with Islamic tenets.

The sessions covered topics such as Islamic Trust, Islamic Will, Zakat, Hibah, and Takaful, as well as other asset preservation and wealth transfer principles as highlighted in the Qur’an (and its interpretations in the Sunnah and Hadith).

Speaking at the event, Babajide Fetuga, Head of Business Development at FBNQuest Trustees, encouraged attendees to embrace Estate Planning to ensure that their loved ones and preferred charities are cared for while adhering to Qur’anic guidelines.

“Over the years, we have gained experience and developed expertise in Islamic Inheritance planning, among other types of Estate Planning solutions,” Babatunde said..

Individuals, top industry players, investors, seasoned professionals, and sector experts gathered for the Islamic Estate Planning Session to engage in robust discussions on how the affairs of one’s assets should be administered in accordance with the recommendations of the Qur’an.