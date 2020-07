FBN Holdings plc Wednesday announced its unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2020, showing a 56-percent increase in after tax profits to N49.5 billion. Gross earnings of N296.4 billion were up 5.8 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) for the period, while non-interest income grew by 46.8 percent to N80.1 billion. Total assets increased by…

