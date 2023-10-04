Fast Credit rewards investors as series 1 commercial paper reach maturity

Fast Credit, a player in the Fintech industry has announced the successful maturity payout of its Series 1 Commercial Paper to investors.

The firm stated that it issued the Series 1 Commercial Paper as part of its strategic financing plan, offering an attractive investment opportunity to both institutional and individual investors.

“We are delighted to announce the successful maturity payout of our Series 1 Commercial Paper. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing strong returns to our investors while meeting our financial objectives. We deeply appreciate the faith our investors have placed in us,” Emeka Iloelunachi, CEO of Fast Credit said.

The company reiterated its commitment to ongoing growth and success while saying it continues to explore innovative ways to raise capital while delivering value to shareholders.

Fast Credit said in a note that the issuance of Series 1 Commercial Paper is aimed to deepen its footprints in the market through its range of digital products and services for its financial inclusion drive, while also diversifying the company’s capital structure.

The company also said it fulfilled its financial commitment by providing investors with a lucrative return on their investment.

“The Series 1 Commercial Paper offered competitive interest rates, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking short-term, low-risk investments.

“The maturity payout date, which was set on September 4, 2023, has now been reached, and investors have received their principal investment along with the agreed-upon interest,” Fast Credit said.