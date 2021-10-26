Eystone allocates land at Capstone Estate, fulfils pledge of seamless ownership

Fast rising property development company, Eystone Development, has taken another step in the fulfillment of its vision to make the home ownership process seamless and flexible for every Nigerian with the recent allocation of lands to buyers at Capstone Estate, Odorangushi Epe coming earlier than expected.

Housing continues to be a huge problem in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city due to rising population. More than 500,000 people move to the city every year, and across Nigeria, there is already a housing deficit of more than 17 million units according to the BBC. The population of Lagos is expected to double by 2050; putting even more pressure on already limited housing option.

This, combined with the high poverty level and bureaucratic bottlenecks, makes house ownership in Lagos expensive and cumbersome. Companies like Eystone Development are bridging this gap by facilitating a smooth and seamless ownership process and offering flexible payment structures.

“We are helping to reduce the massive housing deficit in Lagos by facilitating a smooth and convenient land and house acquisition process,” said Hassan Ismail, CEO of Eystone Development.

Meanwhile, customers who acquired properties in the estate have continued to praise Eystone Development for fulfilling its promise of ensuring convenient and seamless purchase without delays.

“Eystone Development has fulfilled its promises to me. I was looking for a place to buy and develop for my family and Eystone was recommended. To my surprise, the process was smooth and fast. In a very short time, I got allocated my land and my documents,” said Muyiwa Olatunji, one of the new buyers.

In their bid to create more affordable housing solutions, Eystone recently launched their latest product offering, Gemstone estate.

Located within proximity to popular landmarks including Lekki Free trade Zone, Eleko Beach, Dangote Refinery, and Akodo Beach, Gemstone Estate rides on the successful take-off other estates by Eystone development, including Capstone Estate 1 and 2, which were sold out in less than three months after launch. Gemstone’s host community, Ibeju-Lekki, is also fast becoming the choice destination of property investors in Lagos.

According to Eystone’s COO, Sadiq Kosoko, the firm is driven by an aspiration to facilitate access to decent and affordable housing, which will in turn, enhance the economic development of Lagos State.

“it is this aspiration that has propelled us to develop our estates. Our latest product offering, Gemstone Estate, is situated in a serene location, perfect for all those who seek comfort and peace, far away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre,” he affirmed.

Gemstone Estate is strategically located in the heart of Eleko, Ibeju Lekki and investors would enjoy a beachfront experience as well as the presence of mega industries like Kelloggs, Dano Milk, and Indomie.