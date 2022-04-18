Eterna appoints new directors, company secretary

The Board of Directors of Eterna Plc, an oil and gas company in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of new directors and a new company secretary for the company.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Phoebean Ifeadi, executive director in charge of corporate services at Eterna.

According to the statement, the board appointed Akinwande Ademosu as an independent non-executive director while Benjamin Nwaezeigwe was appointed an executive director, with both appointments effective March 1, 2022.

Mandella Golkus was appointed as the new company secretary of Eterna, with effect from April 1, 2022, to take over from Bunmi Agagu-Adu.

According to the statement, Ademosu is an accomplished entrepreneur with over two decades of banking, finance, retail credit and consumer finance experience spanning several banks and non-bank financial institutions in Nigeria, and is currently the managing director of Credit Direct Limited, a subsidiary of FCMB Group.

Nwaezigwe joined Eterna as the chief operating officer on December 2, 2021.

The statement said he worked as the managing director of BHR International Ventures Limited, a privately owned indigenous downstream company which specialises in the distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

According to the statement, before joining Eterna, Mandella worked in the legal department at Rainoil Limited with the company secretary and legal adviser.

“He worked previously with FBN General Insurance Ltd where he was responsible for regulatory compliance and advisory support,” it said

Commenting on the appointments, Gabriel Ogbechie, chairman of Eterna, congratulated the new directors and the new company secretary.

“He advised them to be committed to adding value and positioning the company on the path of accelerated growth,” the statement said.

Prior to these appointments, the board of Eterna comprised five non-executive directors: Gabriel Ogbechie, Godrey Ogbechie, Anibor Kragha, Okey Omezi and Emmanuel Omuojine and one executive director, Phoebean Ifeadi.