Esso Properties Limited joins REDAN

One month after the opening of the mainland operations of one of Nigeria’s integrated real estate development and investment companies, Esso Properties Limited in Festac Town has been accepted and certified as a member of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN).

Smith Ezenagu, the managing director and chief executive officer of the company disclosed this in a press release issued by the company. He said, “the latest achievement of the company was a testament to the company’s development plan which it has followed assiduously.”

Ezenagu added “we are thrilled to join the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria which is the apex body of Real Estate Developers in Nigeria. The REDAN provides us a fantastic opportunity to benefit from and collaborate with similarly focused, innovative, and leading real estate and development companies in Nigeria on best practices, setting industry standards, and ensuring regulatory expectations are met.’’

Esso Properties Limited which now has four offices in Shapatti and Ikota (Lagos Island), Festac Town (Mainland) as well as Awka, Anambra has tailor-made estates in Lagos and Awka.

The estates in Lagos are Sunray Estate, Emerald Gardens, Silverland Gardens, Solex Villa Estate, and Summer View Estate while the Awka Estates are Berry Prime Estate, Summer View Estate, and Sunray Estate.