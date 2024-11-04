Eroton appoints Imasekha as new board chairman

Eroton Exploration and Production Company Nigeria Ltd. has appointed Henry Imasekha as its new board Chairman, effective immediately.

Imasekha steps into the role following the retirement of Onajite Okoloko, who served with distinction.

In a statement, Eroton expressed gratitude to Okoloko for his dedicated service. Other board members stepping down include Brume Okoloko, Charles Odita, and Emeka Ene.

“We are excited to have Henry Imasekha as our new Board Chairman,” said Emeka Onyeka, Eroton’s managing director and chief executive officer . “His extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will be pivotal in steering our company’s growth and strategic development.”

With over 40 years of industry experience, Imasekha is a seasoned professional who has held various leadership and board positions across multiple sectors.

He began his career in the banking industry, establishing a solid foundation before transitioning into private enterprise.

Upon his appointment, Imasekha shared, “I am honored to lead Eroton’s Board. My focus will be on enhancing the company’s value, building strong relationships with stakeholders, and driving sustainable growth.”

Alongside Imasekha’s appointment, Eroton also welcomed three new board members: Oboden Ibru, Chris Okonmah, and Edo Ukpong.

“Eroton extends heartfelt thanks to our outgoing board members for their outstanding contributions and looks forward to an exciting future under Imasekha’s leadership,” the statement added.

Henry Imasekha, a chartered accountant, launched his career at International Merchant Bank in 1982, with expertise spanning credit, corporate banking, investment banking, and treasury management.

He later joined United Bank for Africa as Executive Director of Investment Banking and subsequently led Corporate Banking. Imasekha was also a founding director of Econet Wireless Nigeria (now Airtel) and played a key role in Nigeria’s telecommunications development.

As co-founder of CYBERSOC Africa, a leading cybersecurity firm, he has helped protect major banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other public and private institutions.

Imasekha is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA) and holds an MBA from City University Business School, London. He has also completed executive programs at Harvard, MIT, and Oxford.

A respected oil and gas executive, Okonmah had a distinguished career with TotalEnergies, serving as Executive Director at TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria PLC and later as MD/CEO at Total Gaz PTY Limited in Southern Africa.

Most recently, he served as MD/CEO and Country Chair at TotalEnergies Marketing Jamaica Limited.

Ukpong is a prominent lawyer and founding partner of CLP Legal. He is an expert in legal matters, with numerous published articles and papers to his credit.

